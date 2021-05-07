Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore runner Autumn Iverson and sophomore jumper Lincoln Kienholz were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of April 26-May 1. Here are their nominations:

Autumn Iverson ran a personal best 5:36 in the 1600 meter run at this past week’s O’Gorman Invitational, knocking off nearly five seconds from her previous best time in the process. That time currently places her in the top 24 in Class AA this year, and it also puts her in the top 10 in school history. Iverson is starting to see her potential as a distance runner. She learns from every race on how to improve.

Kienholz won the high jump and long jump events at the O’Gorman Invite this past Friday. His 6-foot, 6-inch jump ties for the best high jump in the state this year. It also moves him into a tie for fourth all-time in Pierre’s top 10. Kienholz also won the long jump with a jump of 20 feet, 9.5 inches. That jump moves him up to the sixth best long jump in Class AA.

