Jack Charles Tople, 72
The funeral service for Jack Charles Tople, 72, of Aberdeen, SD, formerly of Pierre, SD, will be 1:30 pm, Friday, October 18, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with Pastor Rhia Strohm officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Aberdeen. Jack died Sunday, October 13, at his home in Aberdeen. Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main Street.
Jack Charles Tople was born on January 3, 1947, to Harold and Marian (Ask) Tople in Webster, SD. In 1955, he moved to Blunt, SD, where his father worked on the Oahe Dam. Upon his father’s death, Jack moved to Pierpont, SD, where he graduated from high school in 1965. He then attended Northern State University. In 1966, Jack began a 47-year career as a John Deere mechanic. He attained the status of a master mechanic and helped mentor less experienced mechanics.
Jack was well known by the local farmers for his meticulous work and expertise, which allowed him hunting rights on their land. In 1969 Jack met Penny Grey and they were united in marriage on June 21, 1969, in Aberdeen. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019. Jack was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen. Later in life, Jack developed a love for golf. He would golf every day and played on a league at Lee Park Golf Course and The Dunes in Pierre. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and cousins over the years. Jack’s family took playing cards together seriously, and he learned to be very talented at it. He played cards every Tuesday and Thursday at the senior center in Aberdeen, along with a game of pool. There he formed new and wonderful friendships.
Grateful for having shared Jack’s life are his wife of 50 years, Penny Tople, Aberdeen; his daughter: Aliceyn (Josh) Magelky, Fargo, ND; grandchildren: Jonathan Tople, Robert Tople, Elizabeth Magelky, Caroline Magelky and Abram Magelky; one great-grandson: Leo Tople; and his siblings: Robert (Dorothy) Tople and Donald Tople. Preceding Jack in death are his parents: Harold and Marian; son Heath Earl Tople; and his siblings: Gordon Tople, Harvey Tople, Gerald Tople and Richard Tople. The family prefers memorials to American Lung Association, www.lung.org, or Avera@Home hospice, 201 S. Lloyd Street, Aberdeen. www.spitzerfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.