Capitol

The South Dakota Capitol building in Pierre.

 Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight

Abusive partners could face a decade in prison for trying to convince their significant others to change their story, under a bill promoted by Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Senate Bill 50 would apply the crime of witness tampering to anyone who “corruptly persuades or corruptly influences another person” to alter their testimony “with an intent to impede the administration of justice.”

