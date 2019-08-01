Janice Lyle, 73, of Mitchell died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Avera Mary House in Pierre. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell. Burial will be at IOOF Cemetery in Gregory, SD. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Janice is survived by her mother; seven children and their spouses; 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
For a full obituary and online guestbook visit www.bittnerfuneralchapel.com.
