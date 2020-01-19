January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month and there are things to know going forward. Twenty years ago, the U.S. took its first real stand against trafficking, when then-President Bill Clinton signed the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act.
Ten years ago in 2010, then-President Barack Obama proclaimed the month to be designated for the issue that still affects almost 25 million people today in the world.
In 2020 President Donald Trump carried that torch forward and declared a similar proclamation against the ugliness of human trafficking and the commitment to end it on Dec. 31, 2019.
“In all its forms, human trafficking is an intolerable blight on any society dedicated to freedom, individual rights, and the rule of law,” Trump wrote in his proclamation.
In Pierre, at the South Dakota Women’s Prison visiting room inside the Solem Public Safety Center, one South Dakota veteran in the fight against human trafficking presented to a group of women inmates from the Pierre Community Work Center Saturday Jan. 19.
The information they learn is to help themselves and others, as part of an ongoing group of programs being offered on domestic violence and human trafficking awareness, and healing from trauma. This is thanks in part to people at the prison like Warden Wanda Markland and international advocate for women Pastor Kimberly LaPlante.
“Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act,” is the definition on the Department of Homeland Security website.
The guest presenter for human trafficking awareness was Lisa Heth, of the Lower Brule Sioux, out of Fort Thompson at Crow Creek. She has been battling against human trafficking for over 28 years, she said.
Currently, one project she runs is a non-profit shelter for women in central South Dakota who are refugees from human trafficking. It is called Pathfinder Center, a project of “Wiconi Wakokiya,” healing families.
“I think the biggest thing is prevention awareness,” Heth said. “So they are aware of what the signs (are). What the red flags are to look out for and know the signs. And so they can help others, if they have children, help their children.”
The DHS agrees with Heth. It states that recognizing key factors is the first step for victims to be identified and helped.
“Not all indicators listed are present in every human trafficking situation, and the presence or absence of any of the indicators is not necessarily proof of human trafficking,” states the DHS. “The safety of the public as well as the victim is paramount. Do not attempt to confront a suspected trafficker directly or alert a victim to any suspicions. It is up to law enforcement to investigate suspected cases of human trafficking.”
For the presentation, LaPlante, a former chaplain at the women’s prison in Pierre, who has also dedicated over two decades helping women, introduced Heth.
“She’s just got a wealth of knowledge,” LaPlante said.
We all have a purpose and a destiny in our life, Heth began. She feels she is fulfilling her purpose and destiny to help women and victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.
“Probably ‘til the day I die,” Heth said. “You live it, and that. It’s just a way of life and I couldn’t imagine it otherwise. I love what I do. I love helping people. Especially doing things like this — education and awareness.”
She remembers when she first started helping women in domestic violence, she said. She often felt like she wasn’t doing enough. She said the Creator helped her find this path, and she is happy she is still on it 28 years later.
Heth does not think human trafficking will end in her lifetime, but she wants to put the work in so that the next generation can end it. Maybe in her granddaughter’s lifetime it could end, she said.
“Each one of you have a purpose and a destiny,” Heth said. “You know what the thing is, we all make mistakes in our life, but we learn and we grow from those mistakes. They help us to become stronger.”
Heth remembers first really learning about human trafficking in 2010, she said. She was aware of it, but when it hit the news cycle hard that year, she took notice. By chance, and a little by mistake, she was contacted about a building with rooms she could perhaps rent out as a safe house for women and families who she was helping. When she went to look at it, one thing popped into her head.
“The only thing that came to my mind was human trafficking victims,” Heth said. “There was not a place in all of South Dakota — just one place specifically for human trafficking victims.”
There were shelters, she said. They would take them in, but they would also not know how to handle the level of trauma and stress they faced, often calling the victims “crazy,” Heth said.
After checking out the building with a feeling from the Creator she was on the right path, she found a grant and a bank to give her a loan to open Pathfinder Center in central South Dakota, she said. Today, Pathfinder is a 14-bed facility for helping victims of human trafficking.
“It’s an amazing house providing all kinds of resources women who have come out of human trafficking,” LaPlante said.
LaPlante was the chaplain at the Women’s Prison until recently. She now works with women coming out of incarceration into the Sioux Falls area. She still works in Pierre part-time to oversee the programs at the prison they have there, she said.
LaPlante spent over 20 years working with at-risk women, she said. This includes in Asia, where she first started over 20 years ago, working with victims of human trafficking. She notes worldwide is different from what the U.S. sees in most reported cases. Internationally, often it is women who are in charge of the victims, not men, as is often seen here.
“I am originally from Sioux Falls, but I’ve lived in Asia, and I’ve lived in Los Angeles and different places,” LaPlante said, “all working in areas of human trafficking there. I started out in Asia about 20 years ago working with victims.”
She spent most of her time in Bangkok, Thailand, she said. This included some time in India and Cambodia, working with organizations to work with women coming out of the sex trade industry.
Apparently it is a big industry. Heth quoted a figure of $300,000 and LaPlante said she read recently it could be as much as $400,000 expected from the use of a human being victimized in the illegal trafficking trade.
Working inside the prisons, LaPlante sees victims of human trafficking, she said. Sometimes, when they have safe places they will speak out to someone about it. Usually, it is LaPlante they reach out too.
Her favorite thing about doing this kind of work is seeing transformations and seeing hope, LaPlante said. “Seeing women who have suffered tremendous trauma, and seeing them transformed,” LaPlante said. “Having that hope and that future again.”
Kari, an inmate from Sioux Falls, asked on her release form that her last name not be used for her photo and interview. She thinks it’s a good issue to get involved in, and feels a lot of people don’t even realize it happens in South Dakota, she said. “I learned a lot tonight,” Kari said. “Just ‘cause it doesn’t happen in your church or your world, doesn’t mean it doesn’t happens anywhere else.”
“My daughter’s 20 (now),” Kari said. “But when she was little, I monitored everything she did online. Everything. Every night when she went to bed, our ritual was ‘okay goodnight, gimme your phone,’ and I went through her whole entire phone beginning to end, I had all of her passwords.”
“It’s good to know some of the things,” Kari said. “They pretend to be your friend. It’s good to know for grandkids or so on.”
Signs of human trafficking can be tricky. Some of the signs can be found on abolishmovement.org, where they list their goal is to abolish child sex slavery.
As stated in the article by the DHS, suspected activity should be reported to the authorities. They are always on the lookout for tips.
Last year the FBI did a sting around the Super Bowl LIII in the Atlanta, Georgia, area. There were 169 arrests, including 26 traffickers and 34 individuals trying to engage in sex acts with minors. There were nine juvenile sex trafficking victims recovered, the youngest being 14, and nine adult human trafficking victims identified, according to a press release from the FBI.
Here in South Dakota, during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a prime target for both victims and stings by law enforcement. The stings are always helped when people notice strange activities, like a potential victim is not allowed to speak for themselves to answer basic questions, or extremely mismatched pairs.
Sometimes there is nothing anyone can do to help.
“The saddest thing is when you provide those services, and still people sometimes end up because of so many layers of trauma, sometimes it’s a hard thing,” Heth said. “For some, they never get over it, and addictions come along with it ... seeing their pain.”
For LaPlante the toughest thing is different. “Seeing the process sometimes of reentering abusive situations and knowing you can’t stop that,” LaPlante said. “You have to let go sometimes. And pray a lot.”
The reason Heth keeps coming back to help, though, is the people.
“It is meeting people,” Heth said is her favorite thing about her job. “Meeting people, and sometimes hearing survivor stories; seeing people’s strengths. It makes it all worth it even if it’s only one person you help,” Heth said. “It’s all worth it. But we have helped many, many people.”
Kari’s biggest take away from the evening, as she heads out from the Solem Public Safety Center back to the Pierre Community Work Center, is it really opened her eyes to the problem, she said. “It happens everywhere,” Kari said. “Not just on news, Special Victim’s Unit on TV, it happens everywhere. It’s good to be aware.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.