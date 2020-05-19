Jasmine Rounds in T.F. Riggs Band senior spotlight

Jasmine Rounds has played flute for the Riggs Band for four years. She picked up trumpet this year and joined Jazz Lab, has been a member of the marching band for three years, and served as the Emerald Regiment's drum major this year.
Her family includes father, Scott; mother, Kara; sister, Kendra; and brothers, Trevor and Lathan.
"After high school, I am attending South Dakota State University to major in human biology towards a pre-medicine degree and also participating in Air Force Reserved Officer Training Corps," Rounds said.
"My favorite band memory was the trip to Denver. I will never forget the many amazing memories and lifelong friendships I have made in band. Thank you, Miss McKeithan for always having an open door and introducing me to this family. I will miss everyone," she added.
The underclassmen offered these words about Jasmine: kind, sweet, leader, tall, cool, caring, amazing, hilarious, positive, friendly, committed, devoted, bubbly, comforting, outgoing, funny, nice, sensitive, fun, talented, great, role model, affable, idol.
