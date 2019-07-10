July 15, 1950 – August 28. 2018
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Join us for a celebration of a life well lived on Jean’s 69th Birthday: Monday July 15th, 2019 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, SD at 10 a.m.
