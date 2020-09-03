Mike and Jean

Shown are U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and wife, Jean Rounds, of Fort Pierre. Thursday, the couple announced plans for Jean to undergo cancer surgery on Friday.

 Photo provided by 101.9 KELO-FM

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and his wife, Jean, of Fort Pierre, on Thursday said they had traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota for a scheduled 90-day checkup.

After several days of testing, a malignancy was found in the same spot that Jean’s sarcoma was located. As a result, she is scheduled for a Friday surgical procedure, known as an ablation, to remove the malignancy.

“As any family who has gone through a cancer diagnosis knows, post-treatment checkups are critical,” Mike and Jean via news release. “While this is not the news we had hoped for, we are thankful the doctors discovered the malignancy at an early stage. Jean’s doctors are confident tomorrow’s procedure will be a success.”

“We continue to be grateful for the support and prayers of so many throughout this difficult time. Please keep the prayers coming,” they added.

In May 2019, Jean was diagnosed with a malignant, high-grade, aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve—a sarcoma. She underwent six rounds of chemo, surgery to remove the remaining portion of her tumor, and radiation treatment, which was completed in February.

Tags

Load comments