Upon the planned retirement of South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson in January, Justice Steven Jensen will take the role of leading the state's highest court, officials announced on Tuesday.
Jensen, a resident of Union County, became a circuit judge in 2003 and was appointed to the high court in 2017. Jensen grew up on a farm near Wakonda, South Dakota. He received his undergraduate degree from Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1985 and his Juris Doctor from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 1988. He clerked for Justice Richard W. Sabers on the South Dakota Supreme Court before entering private law practice in 1989.
Jensen and his wife, Sue, have three children.
“We need no reminder today that we continue to face challenges ahead, but I am truly looking forward to serving the people of South Dakota as chief justice," Jensen stated via news release. "I am grateful to Chief Justice David Gilbertson who leaves the court system in a strong position. I can only hope to carry on his legacy of innovation and dedication to a strong and independent judiciary that provides invaluable services to our citizens.”
In his new role, Jensen will be the administrative head of the South Dakota court system, which has 586 employees and an annual operating budget of $58 million. The chief justice also works very closely with the governor and the Legislature on matters related to the court system.
In addition to Jensen and Gilbertson, other current members of the South Dakota Supreme Court are Justice Janine Kern, Justice Mark Salter and Justice Patricia Delaney.
“Congratulations to Justice Steven Jensen on his selection to serve as the next chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court," Gov. Kristi Noem stated in reaction on Tuesday. "Justice Jensen is a great public servant and, though he has some big shoes to fill, I’m sure he’s up to the task.”
Noem also thanked Gilbertson for his efforts.
“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank Chief Justice Gilbertson for his more than three decades of service to our state. He’s been a true public servant and a leader on improving and reforming our judicial system, and I have greatly valued his advice, wisdom, and support since taking office as governor,” she added.
