Jensen: The man and the Chief Justice of the S.D. Supreme Court

On Jan. 6, Steve Jensen became Chief Justice to the South Dakota State Supreme Court. For the Capital Journal, he and his wife, Sue, responded to questions.
What are your thoughts about serving as South Dakota’s Chief Supreme Court Justice?
Steve: “The responsibility of the position is something I look forward to, but I am also aware that the position is very demanding and requires maintaining life’s priorities with a demanding schedule.”
Sue: “I feel thankful, excited, and both proud and humbled at the same time. It is rewarding to see Steve’s hard work, natural abilities and character recognized by others in his profession. Our move to Pierre is the start of a new life chapter (empty nest), a new role, and many new friendships. That is exciting to me. I am very proud of my husband. He cares so much about people and about what is right. Being entrusted with the responsibility to lead people, use taxpayer dollars carefully and ensure the rule of law so that justice is done is weighty. I pray daily for God to fill him with His Spirit of wisdom and truth, and I know He does.”
Do you think you would be a slightly different person if your career were, say, a business owner or school superintendent?
Steve: “There is no question that assuming a judicial position is unique to many of the careers a person may choose. You are always aware of the need to be fair as a judge, but you must also consider how your words or actions may impact whether people perceive you as being fair. The way we respond and communicate with the people who come before us as judges is significant.
Steve: “The other part of being a judge that is unique is the importance of being aware of the relationships you have with others and how your relationships may impact your work on the court.”
Sue: “While his progression from lawyer to judge to justice to chief justice is not nearly as varied, I have seen Steve’s core values remain constant throughout. I suspect that would also be the case if he had pursued a completely different career path. Certainly different relationships, training and focus would have strengthened different personal skills and provided him with other perspectives, however.”
What do you feel are your best qualities to be chief justice?
Steve: “I believe in hard work. I try to set a good example for others. I value communication and relationships with others. I am positive and optimistic. I believe in being collaborative and respectful of others. My parents set a great example for me in this regard. Growing up I cannot remember my parents speaking ill of anyone.”
Sue: “Steve is very wise, fair and personable - -qualities that are indispensable in such a position. His work ethic, vision and personal integrity will also be an asset to the judiciary.”
What do you feel are your personal areas that you strive to improve?
Steve: “My wife would probably say I work too hard, and I would have to agree. I am certainly aware of this trait as I start a very demanding position.”
Sue: “I know Steve is eager to continue growing, both professionally and personally. For starters, the hard-working farm boy in him is going to learn to love delegating.”
What do you like to do in your spare time, and what do you like to do with your wife in her spare time?
Steve: “I enjoy reading and spending time with family and friends. I enjoy the outdoors, physical exercise and staying active. I am also a sports fan, particularly basketball and football.”
Sue: “He likes to read, smoke (meat - LOL), work out, and play with our twin granddaughters (15 months old). Together we enjoy hiking, traveling and playing games with our family.”
Anything else you would like to add?
Sue: “Pierre holds a special place in our hearts; this is where we met and fell in love. My brother, Chris Nelson, encouraged me to spend the summer of 1989 working in the Secretary of State’s office for Joyce Hazeltine. I arrived in mid-May, just in time to meet Steve as he was completing a one-year clerkship for Justice Sabers. When a Sioux City law firm offered him a position in June, he surprised them by accepting and then asking if he could start in…September. He spent the summer working at a Pierre law firm and sleeping on a friend’s couch. (He had already given his 30-day notice when we met.) Risking one of the first impressions he would make on his future law partners for a promising, but very new relationship, is truly one of the gutsiest, craziest things he has ever done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.