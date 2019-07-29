LINCOLN, NE -- Jessica Weber of Pierre is among 56 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students participating in the Nebraska at Oxford program July 21 - August 17 in Oxford, England.
Weber is a junior finance major.
Sponsored by the College of Business, the global immersion program is a 31-year collaboration between Nebraska and the University of Oxford's Jesus College.
"The Nebraska at Oxford program is the premier study abroad program offered at the university because of our relationship with the faculty and staff at Oxford," said Kathy Farrell, dean of the College of Business. "Our students gain a competitive edge in the job market by having the opportunity to study at this prestigious university. We also know from the program's alumni that it provides an experience they will never forget."
The program is open to all undergraduate students with a minimum 2.5 GPA. Business students take two lecture-tutorial courses on British political and international economic policy for six hours of academic credit at Nebraska. Non-business students can enroll in a course on the literature of William Shakespeare. Lecturers for the courses are world-renowned faculty from the University of Oxford.
Students also immerse themselves in English culture, visiting historical sites such as Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of Shakespeare; having high tea at the Old Parsonage Hotel; and partaking in the horse races at Sandown Park Racecourse.
For more information on global immersion opportunities in the College of Business, visit https://business.unl.edu/studyabroad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.