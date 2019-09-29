Jewel Cave gains new theatre / film

Jewel Cave National Monument is hosting a ribbon cutting event for its new park film and theater on Saturday, Oct. 19. This is in partnership with the Black Hills Parks and Forests Association (BHPF).
The 10:30 a.m. ceremony at the new theater near the visitor center, is followed by a showing of the new park film at 11 a.m. The park film shows every half hour throughout the day, with the last at 4 p.m. Other activities include a Behind the Scenes Discussion at 11:30 a.m., and Junior Ranger activities at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. A ranger-led hike, weather permitting, is also planned for 1 p.m. All programs and activities are free and will start at the visitor center.
“We are thrilled to have a park film that showcases the cave and allows viewers to experience a sense of discovery and exploration on the big screen,” said Superintendent Michelle Wheatley. “Without leaving the comforts of the monument’s new theater, viewers are taken on an incredible underground journey to places where very few people have ever been.”
During the summer season, cave tours often fill by late morning. In some instances, visitors cannot take part in the cave tours. With on-screen captioning and audio description services, the park film allows all visitors to view the cave and learn about the significance of the site.
Complementing the event, BHPF is also releasing the newly revised third edition of The Jewel Cave Adventure, by Herb and Jan Conn. This traces the early history of Jewel Cave, discovered in 1900, and describes the Conn’s exploration trips from 1959 through the late 1970s.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/jeca or contact the visitor center at 605-673-8300.
The visitor center is currently open during the off-season from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
