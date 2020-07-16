National polls show Democrat Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by up to 15 points, but the 36-year U.S. Senator and eight-year vice president seemed more interested in a different number this week: $2,000,000,000,000.
That is how much taxpayers’ money Biden vows he will use to transition America’s energy system away from fossil fuels, namely coal, oil and natural gas.
“Meeting the threat of climate change presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jolt new life into our economy. We're going to create millions of high-quality, union jobs by building a modern infrastructure and a clean energy future,” Biden tweeted late Wednesday.
Specifically, Biden’s energy plan cites these numbers:
2035 -- The year Biden said the U.S. electricity sector will stop carbon dioxide (CO2) pollution. The most logical way to achieve this is to eliminate carbon-heavy coal from the energy portfolio;
1.5 million -- The number of “sustainable homes” Biden said will be created as part of this plan;
250,000 -- The number of “jobs plugging abandoned oil and natural gas wells and reclaiming abandoned coal, hardrock, and uranium mines” Biden said will result from his strategy;
1 million -- “new jobs in the American auto industry, domestic auto supply chains, and auto infrastructure, from parts to materials to electric vehicle charging stations;”
100,000 -- Biden claims every city with at least this many residents will get “high-quality, zero-emissions public transportation options;”
6 million -- The number of buildings and homes Biden said his plan will upgrade and retrofit in the effort to reduce energy consumption;
500,000 -- The number of “electric vehicle charging stations” Biden said will be created because of his plan;
500,000 (again) -- School buses to be converted to produce “zero emissions” under Biden’s strategy; and
$46 billion -- The amount by which Biden claims the “U.S. underfunds school infrastructure” each year.
“There is no time to waste when it comes to addressing the existential threat of climate change. If I have the honor of being elected president, we'll get to work delivering results on day one,” Biden added via Twitter.
Trump All In On Fossil Fuels
Meanwhile, via his campaign website, Trump claims all of the following as accomplishments since taking office in January 2017:
An oil and natural gas lease of more than 78 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico;
Increased exports of energy resources to the global market;
“Approved the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, supporting an estimated total of 42,000 jobs and $2 billion in wages;”
“Reversed President (Barack) Obama’s moratorium on new leases for oil and gas development on federal lands;”
“Rescinded President Obama’s costly Clean Power Plan;”
“Rescinded President Obama’s methane emissions rule that would cost American energy developers an estimated $530 million annually;” and
Announced plans to withdraw the U.S. from the “unfair Paris Climate Agreement.”
It should be noted that Biden has specifically stated he will not allow construction of the $8 billion Keystone XL Pipeline to proceed.
