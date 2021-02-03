Johnson and GOP bash Biden on Keystone; Introduce bill to allow pipeline

President Joe Biden: "Leaving the Keystone XL Pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my administration’s economic and climate imperatives."
Though the measure may be mostly symbolic in the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, more than GOP 80 members -- including U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. -- are now trying to override Biden’s act against the $8 billion Canadian tar sands oil conduit.
These House members introduced the "Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act," which, they say, would eliminate the need for a presidential permit.
Before Biden even took office Jan. 20, he had already promised to revoke the permit needed for the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would have crossed 316 miles of South Dakota countryside in shipping the oil toward the Gulf Coast. This comes as Biden works to address what he and Democrats refer to as the “climate emergency.”
“President Biden will take swift action to tackle the climate emergency. The Biden administration will ensure we meet the demands of science, while empowering American workers and businesses to lead a clean energy revolution,” the president’s website states.
Furthermore, Biden has said he wants to spend “more than $5 trillion” on clean energy initiatives, such as windmills, solar panels, hydropower and ethanol.
GOP Pushback
Johnson: “For years Keystone XL played by the rules and met its burden of proof, earning dozens of local, state, and federal permits. The rule of law shouldn’t be destroyed with the swipe of the president’s pen.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California: “President Biden’s decision to stop construction of the Keystone Pipeline is catastrophic for American workers and families. Its impact on global climate change is negligible, but its consequences for workers, families, and energy independence are decidedly negative. Already, it has killed thousands of good, union jobs, and it could lead to higher energy costs for families and increase our dependence on dirtier Russian energy.”
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-North Dakota: “President Biden's decision to revoke the Keystone XL Pipeline permit is an attack on the way of life for thousands of people who rely on energy production to feed their families. The Keystone XL Pipeline would transport safe and reliable energy across our Nation, providing thousands of American jobs in the process and increasing our national security.”
U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington: “The last thing this country needs are unilateral mandates and directives that eliminate jobs in the name of politics, like President Biden’s decision to revoke the Keystone XL pipeline permit. This pie-in-the-sky approach has already failed to address climate change risks in states like California and cedes control of America’s energy future to China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia.”
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming: “The Keystone XL Pipeline is crucial not just for our energy industry and our economy, but for our national security interests as well. It’s devastating that President Biden would cancel the continued construction of this pipeline, which will destroy thousands of jobs, increase energy costs, and make our nation more dependent on our adversaries for important resources that we need.”
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana: “By revoking the Keystone XL pipeline permit, President Biden has chosen the opposite path, harming hard-working families, and placing American energy security at risk, while forcing us to be reliant upon countries who emit more carbon to produce the same energy, thus increasing global carbon emissions while crushing thousands of good American jobs.”
