Johnson & Hoing first in SDTEA Hall of Fame

The South Dakota Technology Education Association has honored a Technology Instructor of the Year since 1964. Now, in 2020, the SDTEA has held its inaugural Hall of Fame inductions.
Roger Johnson and Pat Hoing, both of Pierre, have been inducted into the newly created SDTEA Hall of Fame. On Jan. 31, in the EconoLodge’s third floor conference room, in Pierre, the two retired school instructors were honored in front of family, friends and peers. The wording on their plaques begins, “Learning that works for South Dakota …”
Johnson taught for 42 years before he retired. The first two years were in Midland, and the next two were in Conde. The next 38, starting in 1978, were in Pierre. Of those, 25 were teaching in the middle school grades at what used to be called the Pierre Junior High School, and the remainder were teaching at the T.F. Riggs High School. Johnson retired three years ago. Before this career honor, Johnson had earned the title of Technology Instructor of the Year for 2002. He reported that he was president of the SDTEA in 2003.
Hoing has taught for 40 years, all in Pierre. He retired just a few years ago, after teaching at the Riggs High School. Hoing earned Technology Instructor of the Year for 1980. He also held a term as SDTEA president.
Both men were nominated by a SDTEA committee for the Hall of Fame honors. The SDTEA is working at putting its Hall of Fame inductee records permanently on display in the Hall of Fame building in Chamberlain — a process still in the works.
Both Hoing and Johnson have been members of SDTEA from the time they started teaching to the time they retired.
