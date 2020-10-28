Failed resolutions from the last South Dakota legislative session were the main focus of last week’s State-Tribal Relations Interim Committee meeting. Although none of the committee members were physically present in the Capitol, the 10 legislators moved through the agenda decisively and passed two resolutions to vote on in December, as well as a motion to send an appeal to the governor of California regarding a domestic violence case involving the murder of an Oglala Lakota woman.
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., joined the meeting remotely to give updates on his progress in the U.S. House of Representatives and discuss key issues with the committee and members of the public. U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., was also supposed to virtually attend, but was called to a vote in the Senate and sent a staffer in his place to give updates.
“My general message is one of optimism,” Johnson said. “So often when we think of Congress, we think of incredibly partisan activity. One reason for optimism is that is not the case with regard to federal tribal affairs.”
Johnson said there are 10 offices in the House of Representatives that focus on tribal affairs as part of their work, five of which are Republicans and five of which are Democrats.
“I think that shows the strong bipartisan nature of this work in D.C. It doesn’t run afoul of so many of the same partisan arguments and rancor that we see in other issues, and that’s incredibly good news, and it means we’re able to make progress on issues that affect Indian Country more quickly, perhaps, than we are with other issues.”
Johnson’s office has three main areas of focus when it comes to tribal affairs — COVID-19, education, and keeping his colleagues informed.
“We’ve tried to be one of the offices that week and week out to make sure that our legislators understand the impact of setting aside dollars for Indian Country and tribal governments and we have been successful,” Johnson said.
Johnson discussed the Tribal School Parity bill’s unanimous passing in the House. He said the bill, of which he was the primary author, has been in the works for 10 years and it is finally coming to fruition.
“We know this is meaningful and we know this is a bill we want to get across the finish line in the Senate before the end of the 116th Congress,” he said, but there will likely be more deliberation in the next congressional session.
Johnson said one of the most important tasks he handles is informing his fellow House members on issues that affect Native Americans, such as concerns for funding transportation, funding for Indian Health Service and Bureau of Indian Education and advocating for drug addiction programs and resources.
“We really like to play a lead role in trying to teach our more urban colleagues the unique challenges that face the uniquely rural Indian Country, making sure we are lead advocates,” Johnson said.
Johnson also addressed issues currently facing the IHS, such as stripping federal pension from Stanley Patrick Weber, a former IHS pediatrician charged with sexually abusing Native American children in his care.
This should call all of us to greater action. In the pursuit of his official duties on behalf of the U.S. government, he was using his position to abuse people,” Johnson said. “We should feel a burning need to change this.”
Johnson said that ultimately, his office does not have the resources to accomplish everything they want to get done, so he told those present to feed his office information if they know of an issue Johnson can help with.
“We are so much more powerful than if we’re just working on our own,” he said.
After Johnson left the call, the committee got to work discussing education, repeal of the Dakota Removal Act, and domestic violence.
Education
The committee unanimously recommended that a bill be drafted to move the position of Director of Indian Education to serve the State Department of Education.
Dana Brave Eagle, tribal education agency director for the Oglala Sioux tribe, said there are so many other tribal issues that education often takes a backseat to more important matters. But this issue is putting up barriers for achievement for Native American students.
“When we were under the Department of Education, we were moving together, we are building that relationship, we were trying to close the [achievement] gap...I have to say, it feels like we’re being segregated,” she said. “We should all want what’s best for our children...we have to work together for the betterment of our future. Our children are our future, no matter their race or what school they attend.”
Committee Chairman Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, D-Mellette, said the bill to move the position back to the DOE was already drafted and that the committee should consider voting on it and recommending it as legislation during Thursday’s meeting. The motion passed unanimously.
Another educational focus was on Native American charter school legislation, after Senate Bill 1066, a bill that would establish charter schools focusing on teaching tribal language and culture, failed in the Senate last legislative session. The bill failed due to multiple disparities in opinion among tribal groups as well as misunderstandings among legislators as to what the bill would accomplish.
The new bill would be double the size of last year’s while still containing its “heart and soul,” according to Sarah Pierce of the South Dakota Education Equity Association. The bill would focus on providing funding for community based schools to strengthen educational opportunities and provide choices for tribal students.
Such a school would put indigenous language and culture at the forefront so Native American students can learn more about their heritage and see themselves reflected in what they’re learning. Proponents also say charter schools like this would help close disparities in the achievement gap between Native and white students.
Initially, the committee split 50/50 in votes to table the motion, but ultimately the committee unanimously decided to draft a bill and discuss it at the next meeting.
Domestic violence
The committee heard from Shantel Haynes, whose mother — Deborah Black Crow, an Oglala Lakota woman from South Dakota — was murdered along with her unborn child by her husband in California in 1997. Haynes’ mother’s murderer was recently acquitted and Haynes came to the committee asking them to support the pursuit of justice for a native woman.
Rep. Tamara St. John, R-Sisseton, said there is little support or advocacy available to women or their families when they go missing or are murdered off of a reservation. St. John called for the committee to send a letter to California governor Gavin Newsome appealing Black Crow’s case as her murderer was granted parole based on false information. The motion passed unanimously.
