South Dakota was represented during the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. today, as both U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Gov. Kristi Noem live tweeted from the event at the U.S. Capitol.
"At President Biden’s Inaugural with my oldest son Max," a tweet from Johnson stated.
Noem, who campaigned vociferously against Biden across the nation last year, nevertheless attended the inauguration. She stated via Twitter: "Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on your inauguration today...thankful for my @SitkaGear gloves! Brrr...cold and it snowed!"
Also congratulating Biden and Harris, while hoping to achieve some form of cooperation, were U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
"Praying for our new president, Joe Biden, our new vice president, Kamala Harris, and our entire country on this historic day. I hope that we can find common ground in the years ahead and work toward an even stronger future for the country and South Dakota," Thune tweeted.
Through a news release, Rounds added: "The peaceful transfer of power that the American people witnessed today on the steps of the U.S. Capitol is fundamental to our republic and the future of our great nation. I wish President Biden and Vice President Harris the best as they assume the tremendous responsibility entrusted to them. I know we will not agree on every issue, and I’m ready to stand as loyal opposition when we disagree on issues of principle. But we all want to leave this nation better than we found it. I do look forward to working with the new administration on ways we can move our country forward, leaving more opportunities for the next generation.”
While Biden became the nation's 46th president today, Harris became the first woman -- and only second person of color -- to serve as either president or vice president.
"I’m here today because of the women who came before me," Harris tweeted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.