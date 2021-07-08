A bipartisan bill benefiting local newspapers with tax credits is making its way through Congress again but raised questions concerning its complexity closer to home.
U.S. Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., introduced the Local Journalism Sustainability Act in July 2020, which gained 78 co-sponsors before ultimately stalling in the House Ways and Means Committee.
The bill came amid a rough time for the country’s newspaper industry.
Since 2004, an estimated 2,000 newspapers have closed across the country, leaving many communities without a local source of information as newspapers in bigger cities continue to pull back on regional coverage.
The South Dakota Newspaper Association reported there were 137 newspapers in 2004, now numbering 118 in 2021.
The coronavirus pandemic also caused furloughs, pay cuts and staff reductions to many newspapers and media outlets around the country.
The newspaper industry cites the alarming figures from the past 17 years and drops in revenue and circulation during the pandemic among reasons to seek the breathing room the Local Journalism Sustainability Act provides.
Reintroduced bill
Kirkpatrick and Newhouse reintroduced the bill on June 16 as HR 3940 and are looking to build support. So far, the bill has 18 co-sponsors — 13 Democrats and five Republicans.
But U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said the tax credits included in the bill raise questions about complexity and preventing fraudulent claims.
The bill includes three tax credits — newspaper subscriptions, employment and advertising — intended to help local newspapers reach viability. The act would sunset in five years.
Newspaper subscribers could benefit through a five-year credit of up to $250 annually, covering 80 percent of readers’ subscription costs for their first year. After the first year, the credit would cover 50 percent of subscription costs per year for the remaining four.
HR 3940 could also help generate revenue by giving small businesses an advertising tax credit of up to $5,000 the first year and $2,500 each of the remaining four years. The credit allows small businesses to advertise in local newspapers and media, including local radio and TV stations.
The bill also helps newspapers hire more journalists with a $25,000 credit the first year and $15,000 each of the remaining four years, assisting with the additional salary expenses.
Johnson said he found some concerns regarding the three tax credits.
“I think it’s pretty complicated when you look at these micro tax credits of $250,” he said. “It’s harder to police those. It’s got a pretty substantial fiscal impact with three different types of tax credits. And so while I’m really open to the idea of how do we make sure that local journalism stays vibrant into the future, I’m looking around for a solution that would be a little more workable than that particular bill.”
He said all three would need different enforcement mechanisms. With the subscription category alone, he said the IRS would need to verify each taxpayer’s claim is legitimate.
“Now we’re going to have the IRS proof how many million Americans whether or not they actually have a subscription to a local newspaper,” Johnson said. “And so you think even just on that one dimension some of the compliance issues we’ll have. It seems like it will be a relatively easy thing for people to lie about — check this box, get 250 bucks off your taxes. So, I just have questions about what the compliance would look like.”
He said if it’s not as easy as checking a box, it will burden newspapers to provide receipt documentation for the credits.
Reading local
There are some benefits found in local journalism.
Research during the past 12 years showed strong local newspapers increased voter turnout, made people more knowledgeable and engaged with local government, improved local TV station quality, encouraged less partisan voting and promoted split-ticket results and made elected officials more responsive and efficient.
Newhouse has noticed the effects of a shrinking media presence in his largely rural central Washington district.
“In our district, like other districts around the country, it’s a huge issue,” he said. “We’re losing our small-town newspapers, and we depend on them as local sources of news. I thought (the act) was a viable, common-sense way to assist parts of the news industry we rely upon, and we want to be sure we have them long into the future.”
It’s a sentiment shared by Kirkpatrick, who said she grew up in northern Arizona and relied on her local paper and isn’t surprised about the bill’s bipartisan support.
“I think there are many members who live in small towns and understand how important these small papers are to their communities,” she said. “They really provide a lifeblood for the community.”
Johnson also noted the importance of local journalism, but he said the solution wouldn’t come from D.C.
“The solution to this problem is going to be found in every one of South Dakota’s communities with a newspaper,” he said. “I mean, these newspapers are incredibly valuable. I subscribe to a number of them. I’ve talked to my local newspaper, the (Mitchell Republic), about my wife and I offsetting the costs of subscriptions for young people in this town. If they want a subscription, my wife and I will substantially offset those with our personal dollars because I’m such a believer in the power of local journalism.”
Newhouse said the bill might take time to gain support, but he would keep pushing for it even if it doesn’t pass this year.
Alternative solution
Johnson said the federal government’s increased advertising spending could be one alternative to getting more revenue into local media outlets’ hands.
“Our federal government spends a lot of money advertising, and I know that local newspapers are read broadly in their community,” he said. “You know local newspapers are able to set the agenda, set the topics of conversation within a community. Our federal government spends a lot of money advertising. I think we need to work local newspapers into the mix — spend a little of those advertising dollars in that direction rather than some of the places we are.”
Johnson said readers could equally raise any objectivity questions regarding newspapers accepting federal advertising dollars as the tax credits included in HR 3940.
“I mean, if the politicians control what the newspaper’s taxes look like, I think it would be the same concern,” he said. “You know, a different party comes to power, they don’t like the coverage as much — obviously, the tax code is ever-evolving. So, I do think that’s a concern anytime local journalists are looking for financial help from the federal government, there are legitimate questions that need to be asked about that.”
Newhouse isn’t discouraged that his and Kirkpatrick’s effort to get the credits passed in 2020 didn’t get through.
He also said he doesn’t expect growing media criticism in recent years would be a potential roadblock among fellow lawmakers.
Newhouse said most of the criticism is directed at national media, “while this effort is focused on local news and the impact of preserving the sources of local news, and how it helps people understand in a better way national issues and how they impact local areas.”
Johnson said he wished South Dakotans and people around the country placed more value on local journalism. Without more people realizing that value, he said any tax credits issued in D.C. would be short-lived.
He added people should also see a difference between their local media and national outlets.
Johnson said he found local journalism is focused more on engaging him, whereas national journalism is often more interested in enraging him.
“I think we would have a much better civil society if people were engaged rather than enraged.”
