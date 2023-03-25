Dusty Johnson (R-SD) JPG color

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) introduced the bipartisan Tribal Firearms Access Act with Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) to protect tribal sovereignty and list tribal governments as eligible entities to issue identification documents for the purposes of transferring a firearm on Wednesday.

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) introduced the companion bill in the Senate.

