On Monday, the Tribal School Federal Insurance Parity Act, a bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., passed the House unanimously, which Johnson called a “big legislative victory” during a Tuesday news conference. The bill considers tribal grant schools eligible for the Federal Employees Health Benefit program (FEHB), which will help divert millions of dollars to tribal students’ education.
“For 10 years, leaders have tried to fix this mistake, and I’m glad we got it done today. I’m grateful for the input tribal members gave me along the way,” Johnson, a 1995 T.F. Riggs High School graduate, stated via news release. “The Tribal School Federal Insurance Parity Act directs critical dollars back to the students. My bill creates much-needed parity among tribal schools, and I’m looking forward to seeing it pass the Senate.”
The legislation will amend Section 409 of the Indian Health Care Improvement Act to clarify that tribal grant schools are eligible to participate in both the FEHB program and the Federal Employees Group Life Insurance (FEGLI) program. When Congress reauthorized the Health Care Improvement Act in 2010, the provision in Section 409 did not specifically mention education, so tribal grant schools were determined ineligible to purchase insurance coverage for their employees through FEHB and FEGLI.
“We’ve been working on this bill for 18 months to level the playing field for tribal schools,” Johnson said during the press conference. “It’s incredibly important — we’ve been treating tribal grant schools unfairly and have unintentionally shut them out.”
The cost of paying for health insurance — which Johnson said is $1 million more a year than is necessary — has detracted from funding that directly benefits the schools and students.
“This simple and clean legislative fix would directly benefit our tribal grant schools by allowing them to access lower cost health insurance options, resulting in significant overall savings. Not only would this fix benefits for more than 500 employees working at tribal grant schools on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, it would also free up millions of dollars to be used to better the education for thousands of tribal students at these schools. Tribal grant schools should not be treated differently than other tribal schools and I’m glad the House has acted. I urge the House and Senate to work together to get this bill across the finish line,” President of the Oglala Lakota Nation Education Consortium Cecelia Fire Thunder said in a press release.
The bill must pass in the Senate before it becomes law. Johnson said there haven’t been any issues with substantial disagreement on the bill. He said he hoped the bill would pass before the end of the congressional session, which is quickly approaching. If it is not passed in this session, the bill will need to be reintroduced in the House during the next congressional session.
“It’s just good government closing a loophole. This bill will improve the lives of young people in Indian country,” Johnson said.
