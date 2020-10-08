Liberals vow to make Washington, D.C. a state if they sweep into power by taking the presidency and both houses of Congress on Nov. 3, a move that would virtually ensure two additional Democrats occupy U.S. Senate seats for the foreseeable future.
In a related matter, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said Democrats are making plans to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with "liberal justices sympathetic to their socialist agenda." He also mentioned the plans for D.C. statehood.
"Packing the Supreme Court will destroy our economy and way of life. D.C. statehood would guarantee both," Rounds said last week in expressing his opposition.
Now, first-term U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., is proposing a new idea: To reunite "the majority of Washington, D.C. suburbs" with the state of Maryland.
“The Founders never intended statehood for our nation’s capital,” Johnson said Wednesday upon introducing what he terms the "District of Columbia-Maryland Reunion Act.’’
“Rather than create a new state out of D.C., it makes more sense to return suburban areas back to the original state that possessed them, Maryland," Johnson added.
According to Johnson, a 1995 T.F. Riggs High School graduate, his legislation would ensure the National Capitol Service Area, consisting solely of the National Mall and federal buildings, would remain the District of Columbia. However, the areas of D.C. outside this main zone would revert to Maryland.
The most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates show the population of Washington, D.C. at 705,749. However, unlike the approximately 884,659 residents of South Dakota, those in D.C. do not have:
Representation in the U.S. Senate; or
Voting representation in the U.S. House (it does have a delegate, but the person is not allowed to vote on bills).
Johnson said his plan would resolve these issues for most D.C. inhabitants by allowing them to live in Maryland. He said residents would have full representation in Congress, in addition to representation through the Electoral College.
"As the push for D.C. statehood continues, Congress should consider alternatives that not only make sense for the residents of D.C. but also for the nation as a whole,” Johnson added.
To review the bill, go to https://dustyjohnson.house.gov/sites/dustyjohnson.house.gov/files/DC%20Statehoood.pdf.
