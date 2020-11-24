Johnson says Trump should begin transition ... and #MAGA blows up on Johnson

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., on Monday said President Donald Trump should allow President-elect Joe Biden to begin the transition of power process.
“In the days after the election, I supported the President’s right to make his case to the courts. These efforts have not been successful, and it’s time for the administration to begin the transition process,” Johnson stated via Twitter at 4:27 p.m. Monday.
This was in a retweet of a post by Trump. At 4:16 p.m. Monday, Trump tweeted: “I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA (General Services Administration) for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good......fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”
Johnson, a 1995 graduate of Pierre’s T.F. Riggs High School, is South Dakota’s lone member in the U.S. House of Representatives, having won election in 2018 to the seat left vacant by now Gov. Kristi Noem.
Estimates as of Tuesday, according to The New York Times, show that Biden now has 6 million more popular votes than Trump, along with a 306-232 Electoral College vote advantage.
A full three weeks after the election, Trump has yet to concede defeat, while some of the 73.8 million Americans who voted to re-elect the president continue to insist Biden’s victory was “rigged” and “a fraud.”
In this context, Johnson’s Monday tweet about the presidential election drew ire from some who clearly support Trump:
@cullenjwilson: “I want to reply and quote tweet this tweet but my better natures are telling me to self-restrain but Dusty do know that Trump won SD and part of the reason so many like trump is he doesn’t give ground?”
@JohnGrosz: “You earned my support Dusty over the last 2 years but lost it now.”
@okaton_farm: “I don’t think this is done yet dusty. It’s people like you why this country is falling apart”
@GeniusTrump45: “I voted for this rhino I would love to primary him I just need to delete some tweets on water boarding first! And tweets on more water boarding and tweets on going to hell but that was cuomo. I think I can do this! #geniustrump45 for house 2022”
@CShomber: “I hope this is no indication of how hard you’ll fight for your constituents.”
@buttercupkix: “If you think your constituents will forget about this at your next election time, you are sadly mistaken. Way to end your career there, sir!”
@fauxmodoe: “It is truly time to dissolve the current Republican party and start a better one...MAGA Patriots has a nice ring to it.”
@CorySchnider: “I’m sorry Dusty but you are WRONG...you look at joe and don you truly can’t tell me that joe wins. There’s some really shady stuff going on. A South Dakotan my whole life.”
States That Biden Turned Blue, But That Trump Continues To ContestResults compiled by The Times show that Biden captured these states that Trump had won in 2016:
Pennsylvania — 20 Electoral College votes: Biden declared the winner and ahead by about 81,000 votes on Tuesday;
Michigan — 16 Electoral College votes: Biden declared the winner and ahead by about 154,000 votes on Tuesday;
Georgia — 16 Electoral College votes: Biden declared the winner and ahead by more than 12,000 votes on Tuesday;
Arizona — 11 Electoral College votes: Biden declared the winner and ahead by more than 10,000 votes on Tuesday; and
Wisconsin — 10 Electoral College votes: Biden declared the winner and ahead by more than 20,000 votes on Tuesday.
For Trump to achieve re-election, he would somehow have to overturn the results in at least three of these states.
Interestingly, of Biden’s 6 million-vote lead in the national popular vote, more than 5 million of this lead comes from California alone. There, Biden led Trump on Monday by a count of 11 million votes to 5.9 million votes.
As for Trump, on Tuesday, the president tweeted: “Poll: 79 Percent of Trump Voters Believe ‘Election Was Stolen‘ https://breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/11/23/poll-79-of-trump-voters-believe-election-was-stolen-through-illegal-voting-and-fraud/ via @BreitbartNews They are 100% correct, but we are fighting hard. Our big lawsuit, which spells out in great detail all of the ballot fraud and more, will soon be filled. RIGGED ELECTION!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Representative Johnson is correct. He has integrity. Those who tweeted their responses to his acknowledgement of President-elect Biden's election results should be ashamed of their behavior. Stubborn and divisive intransigence is not what our state, this nation, or the world need at this time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.