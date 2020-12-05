U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., asked his constituents not to legalize marijuana at the state level during the November general election, but South Dakota voters did so anyway.
Johnson, a 1995 T.F. Riggs High School graduate, is still trying to stop marijuana, this time in his official elected capacity. Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 3884, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2019 (the MORE Act). The bill, sponsored by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., would decriminalize marijuana and remove it from the Controlled Substances Act entirely if it would eventually become law.
Although the bill passed, Johnson voted against the MORE Act.
“Given recent South Dakota election results, I’m staying open-minded, but I don’t think this is the right bill. This package prioritizes making grants to new pot stores instead of law enforcement, treatment, and youth prevention,” Johnson said after the vote.
The federal bill’s key provisions include:
- Ending cannabis criminalization both going forward and retroactively. Cannabis arrests, charges, and convictions would be automatically expunged at no cost to the individual. This does not mean states cannot continue to criminalize marijuana;
- Imposing a 5% tax on cannabis retail sales to go to the Opportunity Trust Fund, which will support various programs and services for individuals and businesses in communities impacted by the war on drugs. The measure starts at 5% and the tax will be increased to 8% over three years;
- Creating the Office of Cannabis Justice to oversee the law’s social equity provisions;
- Ensuring the federal government could not discriminate against people because of cannabis use, including earned benefits or immigrants at risk of deportation;
- Making Small Business Administration loans and services available to legitimate cannabis-related businesses or service providers; and
- Directing the Government Accountability Office to study the societal impact of cannabis legalization.
“Today’s vote marks a historic victory for the marijuana policy reform movement. It indicates that federal lawmakers are finally listening to the overwhelming majority of Americans who are in favor of ending prohibition and comes at a critical time as this important measure addresses two key challenges we currently face," Steven Hawkins, executive director of the Marijuana Policy Project, stated via news release.
Johnson is not alone in his opposition; House Judiciary Republicans in general have come out against the bill.
“This extreme and unwise bill would open the floodgates to marijuana cultivation, distribution, and sale in America—allowing bad actors and transnational criminal organizations to further exploit the nation’s addiction crisis,” according to a press release from the GOP House Judiciary Committee opponents of the measure said.
Even proponents of the bill acknowledge it has some flaws.
"While the MORE Act includes many important steps toward federal cannabis reform, it falls short of a perfect bill and at least one provision can hopefully be removed before final enactment. An amendment inserted in the final days before today’s vote would empower the federal government to prevent Americans who have been charged with cannabis-related felonies from working in the marijuana industry. This policy could block many of those individuals accused of prior marijuana offenses from participating in the legal market, which will inhibit our ability to create an equitable and fair marijuana industry. The fact that it might apply to people who were never even convicted of a crime makes it particularly unacceptable," Hawkins said.
“Not only does this requirement violate both the spirit and intent of this historic legislation, it is strongly at odds with many of the provisions contained in MORE itself, including the expungement of records and efforts to remove barriers from past convictions. While MPP strongly supports the MORE Act, we will continue working with bill sponsors, lawmakers, and allies to remove unfair provisions that perpetuate past harm," Hawkins said.
