Vietnam War Veterans from South Dakota will be presented commemorative lapel pins by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., at the State Capitol’s Vietnam War Memorial at 500 E. Capitol Ave. at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Plans call for Johnson to introduce each veteran, and present them with an official Vietnam War commemoration pin. Two individuals from Pierre are being honored during this ceremony.

William "Bill" Marshall served in the Army from 1966 to 1969 as a heavy equipment maintenance and operator for big machinery, such a bulldozers. Eight days after he got home from Vietnam, he married his sweetheart Janette.

Bruce McIntire served in the Army from 1961 to 1964. He was stationed in Germany as a combat engineer. 

If members of the community would like to nominate an individual veteran, they can reach out to Chelsea Schull at 605-275-2868. The only requirement to be a part of the ceremony is to have served during the Vietnam War era.

