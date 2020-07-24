With an American Conservative Union score of 83, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., is considered to lean farther to the political right than many southern Republicans.
However, the 1995 T.F. Riggs High School graduate disagreed with many of his southern colleagues when he joined Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and majority Democrats on Wednesday to pass House Resolution 7573, which calls for removing Confederate statues from public areas in the U.S. Capitol.
“Confederate statues serve a better historical purpose in museums than in the U.S. Capitol,” Johnson told the Capital Journal on Thursday when asked to comment on his vote. “We should preserve and study our history, but we don’t need to see those who rose in rebellion against our nation celebrated in a building that continues to represent freedom, democracy and the preservation of the Union.”
The measure passed the U.S. House by a tally of 305 to 113, with 13 U.S. House members not casting votes.
During her fiery Wednesday floor speech, Pelosi said the statues in question “pay homage to hate, not heritage.”
“The statues in the Capitol should embody our highest ideals as Americans, expressing who we are and what we aspire to as a nation,” Pelosi said. “Monuments to men who advocated barbarism and racism are a grotesque affront to those ideals.”
Specifically, the language of the bill states that its endeavor is: “To direct the Architect of the U.S. Capitol to replace the bust of Roger Brooke Taney with a bust of Thurgood Marshall, to remove certain statues from areas of the Capitol which are accessible to the public, to remove all statues of individuals who voluntarily served Confederate States of America displayed in Capitol.”
Pelosi added: “How can we seek to end the scourge of racism in America when we allow the worst perpetrators of that racism to be lauded in the halls of Congress?”
Furthermore, the bill specifically calls for removing these statues from public areas of the Capitol:
Charles Brantley Aycock
John Caldwell Calhoun
James Paul Clarke
The legislation also provides for spending up to $5 million in taxpayers’ money to relocate the statues in question.
Johnson said he hopes the House will spend more time working on helping Americans who are struggling with COVID-19 and its related effects -- and less on such divisive topics.
“Our country has way bigger issues than statues, and I wish the Speaker spent her time prioritizing COVID-19 relief for Americans instead of political votes,” Johnson stated to the Capital Journal.
The confederate flag and confederate statues belong in museums or historic displays. Neither represent the Constitutional ideals we as a nation strive to attain. To display them on public property "rubs salt in the wound" of those Americans who were kidnapped and brought to this continent by no choice of their own and treated with inhumane brutality. I applaud Congressman Johnson for standing on the right side of history and by voting to have these symbols removed from our nation's capitol building.
