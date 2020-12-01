Johnson wants $908 billion COVID relief deal

Several Democrats and Republicans in Congress -- including U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. -- are pushing a new $908 billion relief package to help those impacted by COVID-19.
That is $908,000,000,000 worth of taxpayers' money.
“Our nation’s top economists and the White House have made it clear: Congress needs to act sooner than later on targeted focused relief,” Johnson said via a Tuesday news release regarding the plan. “I’m proud to be a part of this bipartisan, bicameral group that’s put much-needed relief before politics. More than half of these dollars have been repurposed from CARES Act funding – it’s a responsible proposal.”
“Our teachers, health care workers, business owners, and producers continue to step up as we battle COVID-19; it’s time Congress does too,” the 1995 T.F. Riggs High School graduate added.
According to the spending plans provided by the group, funding would be allocated as follows:
- $160 billion for state, local and tribal governments;
- $180 billion for additional unemployment relief;
- $288 billion more for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP);
- $12 billion for banks such as Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions;
- $45 billion for transportation, including airplanes, airports, buses, and Amtrak;
- $16 billion for COVID vaccine development, testing and tracing;
- $35 billion for the Healthcare Provider Relief Fund;
- $82 billion for education;
- $4 billion for student loans;
- $25 billion for rental housing assistance;
- $26 billion for nutrition and agriculture;
- $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service;
- $10 billion for child care;
- $10 billion for broadband internet; and
- $5 billion for the battle against opioid addiction.
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, also supports the plan.
“This has been the best compromise COVID relief package I’ve seen yet and it will bring much needed assistance to American’s businesses, families and workers,” Bacon stated via news release. “Our businesses are struggling to keep their doors open, leading to less money in the pockets of hardworking families, and less funding for governments to keep essential services such as first responders.”
“Working families, small businesses, restaurant owners, and our communities need relief — and Congress must act. The failure to provide that relief over the last several months has been shameful, especially given that there are relief provisions and programs that are supported by both parties and both chambers of Congress, and most importantly, needed by the American people and our economy,” U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia, added.
Several senators joined their House colleagues to support the measure on Tuesday.
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah: “This is not a $1.8 trillion stimulus bill. This is a relief measure half that amount—$908 billion, with $560 billion in repurposed funds from the first CARES Act, so the amount of new money is actually $348 billion. I am very pleased to be part of this effort, and urge my colleagues to come together on a deal.”
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine: “This bipartisan, bicameral group worked night and day throughout the Thanksgiving recess because we recognize that families all across America are struggling, that businesses are closing, and that hospitals are overwhelmed. I am particularly pleased that this package includes funding for another round of Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans, which has helped keep our small businesses afloat. In Maine alone, the PPP has helped sustain the jobs of 250,000 workers.”
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana: “This is a bipartisan, bicameral effort that creates a pathway forward to bring relief to those who need it most. Republicans and Democrats in both chambers got much of what we wanted, and neither got everything we wanted. That combination reflects what Congress is supposed to do: reconcile priorities and deliver for the American people.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia: “Millions of Americans have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are hurting, but Congress has been deadlocked for months with both sides unwilling to compromise to help our fellow Americans who are in desperate need. The bipartisan, bicameral framework announced today proves that we can reach across the aisle and create meaningful compromise that will help those who need it most for the next few months.”
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire: “Our bipartisan COVID-19 emergency relief framework provides the most viable path forward in months, and we must seize this opportunity now to provide critical relief for the American people. I am grateful to my colleagues from both parties for coming together on this bipartisan effort, and I will do everything I can to get a deal across the finish line.”
