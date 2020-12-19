Friday, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., in an attempt to increase public discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine, began asking South Dakotans to vote when he should receive his shot.
“Some elected officials, like Vice President Mike Pence, are getting the vaccine early to increase public confidence and model good behavior,” Johnson said. “Other leaders are waiting, not wanting to go to the front of the line. Good arguments can be made on both sides, which is why I want South Dakotans to help with this decision.”
Given the toll COVID-19 has taken on the U.S., Johnson heralds the vaccine as an important development and is hopeful a conversation about when he should receive the vaccine will increase awareness and vaccine acceptance.
South Dakotans can take the survey here or contact Johnson’s office at 202-225-2801.
