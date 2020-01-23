Join “Eagles and Bagels” at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area

Visitors of Oahe Downstream Recreation Area near Fort Pierre can learn about the park’s winter residents and enjoy a snack at the 19th annual “Eagles and Bagels” Walk in the Park on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. CST.
Charlene “Charlie” Bessken, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist, will conduct this year’s presentation. Bessken brings a wealth of knowledge concerning Bald Eagles and endangered species. She wrote the Wisconsin Bald Eagle Recovery Plan and coordinated recovery efforts in the state. In 1991, she wrote a children’s book, Eagles for Kids.
“At this event, participants can view, learn, and ask questions about eagles,” said Pat Buscher, district park supervisor Game, Fish and Parks district park supervisor. “Each year, from December through February, park visitors have a great chance of seeing Bald Eagles. The cold weather, abundant cottonwood trees, a stable food source and few disturbances, keep the eagles located close to the open water of the Oahe Downstream area.”
The program begins at the Oahe Downstream group lodge. Information will be presented highlighting eagles, their habitat, and discussing tips and proper conduct for viewing and photographing. The group will travel into the park for a two-mile guided walk — weather permitting — to observe the birds in their natural setting. The hike will include a few stops to view the birds and answer questions. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars, cameras, comfortable hiking shoes and cold weather clothing.
Following the hike, guests are invited back to the lodge for snacks and refreshments sponsored by Lynn’s Dakotamart of Pierre and Fort Pierre.
The Oahe Downstream campgrounds are currently closed to vehicle traffic to protect the roosting eagles. Walkers and cross-country skiers are allowed into these areas, although they must be careful not to disturb the roosting eagles. If disturbed, the eagles may abandon their roosts and use up valuable food reserves.
There is no charge for the guided walk, but a park entrance license is required for all vehicles entering the park. The new 2020 park entrance licenses are available at the park. For more information, call 605-223-7722.
The Oahe Downstream Recreation Area is located five miles north of Fort Pierre off SD highway 1806. For more information on bald eagles in state parks, visit gfp.sd.gov or call 605-773-3391.
