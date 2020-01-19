Jennifer McIntyre is the usual moderator at the Legislative Coffees with the District 24 legislators, this year scheduled for Feb. 1 and Feb. 22.
McIntyre is also the vice president of the Pierre League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government.
“To that end, we are starting something new in 2020,” said McIntyre. “Missouri River Roundtable events will occur quarterly, taking a look at a different levels of government, for each inviting three-to-five expert guests. The goal is for attendees to learn about basic processes, as well as how they can both engage in and follow aspects of government that affects their lives.
On Jan. 4, the League, with the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, hosted its first roundtable, focused on state-level government, ahead of the opening of the 94th legislative session.
“For the first Missouri River Roundtable, we had the following guests,” said McIntyre. “1.) Representative Mary Duvall, who commented on working in the legislature, detailing successful interactions that she has had with citizens; 2.) South Dakota Department of Environment & Natural Resources (DENR) Engineer Kelli Buscher, who talked about her experience testifying before the legislature, giving insight into how citizens can best make their voices heard on specific issues; 3.) Secretary of the Senate Kay (“Boots”) Johnson, who shared her behind-the-scenes experience at the legislature, communicating the typical processes for law-making; and 4.) Legislative Research Council (LRC) Legislative Attorney Matt Frame, who informed attendees about the resources and processes of the LRC, focusing on how people can use the LRC to learn about legislative happenings.”
Future events will look at city-level and county-level government, as well as exploring other institutions that impact citizens in this region. All of these events are free and open to the public, with snacks and coffee provided to attendees.
Each event is formatted to have the guests introduce themselves and their part of the process, along with something that they think more citizens should know. The League and Chamber will also have a few discussion topics. However, the bulk of the time will be given to discussion between the guests and attendees.
