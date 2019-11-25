Join the S.D. Farmers Union convention

The annual South Dakota Farmers Union convention is set for Dec. 10-11 in Aberdeen.
According to Karla Hofhenke, executive director SDFU, the organization relied on input from its more than 16,000 members when the speaker line-up was developed for the 2019 State Convention at the Ramkota Convention Center at 1400 8th Ave NW, Aberdeen.
Part of the agenda on Tuesday, Dec. 10, is a 1:15 p.m. “Rebuilding the Future” presentation by John Phipps, a Farm Journal columnist. Phipps will delve into several factors of today’s trade wars, oversupply and a world population expanding much slower than predicted. He will cover what producers can do so their farms and ranches realize a future – albeit a future different from anticipated.
At 2:30 p.m., Karl Oehlke discusses farm stress. Oehlke is a physician assistant with Avera Medical Group University Psychiatry Associates. Current challenges in agriculture can affect the mental health of farmers and ranchers. There is a Farmer’s Stress Hotline. Producers should approach struggles with anxiety or depression with the same thoughtfulness they would if a neighbor or family member has diabetes or high blood pressure, and their current diet or medications weren’t working. “You wouldn’t tell them to ‘pull themselves up by their bootstraps and get over it.’ More than likely, you’d suggest they meet with their doctor,” says Oehlke.
At 3:30 p.m., an Industrial Hemp Panel focuses on opportunities hemp could bring to South Dakota’s agriculture and Main Street communities. One of the panelists is Derrick Dohmann of Horizon Hemp Seeds.
Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m. is a panel discussion on “What’s the Beef.” South Dakota cattle producers advocate for truth in labeling and will discuss the latest policy developments and what they mean for producers.
Contact SDFU for a full convention agenda.
