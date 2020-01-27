The Pierre Elks Lodge #1953 will host its 7th Aviation Day, at the South Dakota Discovery Center, on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Taking advantage of an early dismissal afternoon for local schools, the event starts at 1 p.m. and runs through 4 p.m.

“There is no cost for the event,” said Steve Wegman, organizer. “If anyone would like to help out or sponsor an activity for Aviation Day, call me at 605-295-1221 or email me at wind@pie.midco.net.”

The South Dakota Discovery Center is located at 805 W. Sioux Avenue in Pierre. For more information call 295-1221.

