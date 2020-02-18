The Pierre Recreation Department kicks off its Walk with Ease exercise program next week.
The six-week program is a low-impact, group-based walking program designed specifically for people who suffer from arthritis. Starting Feb. 24, participants will meet on Mondays and Fridays from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the Pierre Senior Center.
Recreation Superintendent Mindy Cheap says that although the program is designed to be comfortable for people with arthritis, everyone should feel welcome to participate.
“Participants will do stretching, walking, and learn about a health-based topic,” said Cheap. “It’s an appropriate program for anyone who wants be physically active.”
Walk with Ease is proven to reduce pain, increase strength, and improve overall health.
The program is free to Pierre Senior Center members; the class fee is $10 for those who aren’t members of the Senior Center.
Please register with City of Pierre Recreation Superintendent, Mindy Cheap, by Feb. 21. Cheap can be reached at mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us or at 605.773.7445.
