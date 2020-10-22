Jolly Lane Greenhouse earns Act of Excellence Award
In its 50th year of operation, Rapid City’s family-owned Jolly Lane Greenhouse has earned an Act of Excellence award from the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

Jolly Lane joins the ranks of the state’s most iconic businesses and figures in the South Dakota Hall of Fame, based in Chamberlain.

Founded by Norma and Dean Sime in 1970, Jolly Lane presently serves the community with its ever-growing retail garden center in Rapid Valley and production facility in Box Elder.

Jolly Lane co-owner Tim Sime is celebrating alongside his family, friends, and the Rapid City community. “We wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for the hard work of my parents, siblings, our team and the unrelenting support of Rapid City and the surrounding communities over the last 50 years,” said Sime.

