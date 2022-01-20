There’s still no certainty that the Pierre area will gain a North American 3 Hockey League franchise for the 2022-23 or even 2023-24 season, Oahe Hockey Association President Nathan Sanderson told the Capital Journal on Wednesday, but the potential team’s identity is beginning to take shape.
Sanderson said Garrett and Craig Patrick, who are involved in Minnesota-based teams in the NA3HL and the North American Hockey League and are interested in bringing an NA3HL team to the Pierre area, don’t currently have a set team name for their potential franchise that would play out of the Expo Center in Fort Pierre. But they have discussed a certain animal that the team’s identity could center around — the buffalo.
“What they have talked about is incorporating a buffalo in some capacity,” Sanderson said. “Whether that’s exactly the mascot or whether that’s the team name or just part of the logo or something, it’s very likely — and I don’t know if it’ll be Buffalo or Bison or what iteration, but my understanding from them is a buffalo will be prominently featured if this all comes together.”
Of course, the team’s existence is not set in stone yet. Sanderson said there is still no hard deadline with the Patricks to move forward with the franchise, but added that a call between members of an Oahe Hockey Association subcommittee and the Patricks is tentatively planned for next week.
“I think that the primary questions that are still out there are related to facilities and the ability of the Association to adequately host an NA3HL team,” Sanderson said. “We’ve had multiple conversations with members of the Expo Board, for example, and the other community governmental entities that own that facility, and I think that everybody understands that at some point, locker room expansion is a requirement if we’re going to get that team here or any other potential future team.”
Sanderson told the Capital Journal last month that the team’s main logistical obstacle is the facility it would play out of. The Expo Center has four locker rooms but would need one dedicated specifically to the NA3HL team if it was to play there, per league rules. Taking one away and leaving the Oahe Capitals with three would cause a significant challenge, as the club would no longer have the four locker rooms necessary to have two teams on the ice and two getting dressed at the same time.
“I think the primary discussion that we’re really working through is would it even be possible to have a new set of locker rooms in place by 2023,” Sanderson said Wednesday. “Unclear. As everybody knows, there’s infrastructure challenges out there due to supply chain, due to contractors being busy, due to financing, all of those things are still up in the air.”
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson told the Capital Journal on Wednesday that there haven’t yet been meetings between her city and the Oahe Hockey Association, but added that she was invited to an Association meeting that she was unable to attend. She said she was also contacted by friends with the Association who have discussed the potential franchise with her.
“I think that the city would certainly support the idea,” Hanson said.
But beyond her support, Hanson said support from the Expo Board will also be crucial. The Board, made up of representatives from the Hughes and Stanley County and Pierre and Fort Pierre governments, would need to approve the team to play out of the Expo Center.
“I just think it’s an exciting opportunity and I hope that plans move forward to investigate it thoroughly,” Hanson said.
As far as beginning play in the upcoming fall, Sanderson said the team is “about in the same boat.”
“We continue to work through potential challenges, we’ve talked about those in the past,” Sanderson said. “The nature of the work. Whether or not we can accommodate the schedule of the games. Whether or not we can accommodate the advertising needs and the other revenue-generating pieces like concessions. Whether we can accommodate them facilities-wise along with the 100 or so games that the Oahe Hockey Association hosts at the Expo every year. And so we’re continuing to work towards a resolution on some of those things, but any one of them alone could potentially create a situation where it’s not possible.”
The NA3HL began play for the 2021-22 season on Sept. 5 of last year.
