A judge gave a Pierre man a "do-over," sentencing him to five years supervised probation after committing three separate felony crimes within five months.
Sixth District Judicial Circuit Court Judge Bridget Mayer, who suspended what could've been a nine-year prison term for Chad Red Elk, also ordered that he pay $30,842 for medical bills a Pierre police officer incurred after blowing out his knee while chasing Red Elk. The officer was out of commission for a year.
"Chad, this is about the dumbest thing I've ever seen," Mayer told the 20-year-old. "That night, if you would have asked law enforcement what they wanted, we wouldn't be sitting here. They thought you were high on meth."
Prior to the sentencing, Red Elk pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine from a May 2021 arrest, assaulting a police officer from July 2021 and failure to appear in court from September 2021.
State's attorney Jessica LaMie told the judge Red Elk doesn't have a long criminal history, is young and might be a good candidate for rehabilitation.
"He did show danger to law enforcement when he ran from police," LaMie said. "The officer blew out one of his knees and was out of commission for a year. He received extensive physical therapy."
With all that, LaMie believes Red Elk is a good candidate for probation.
His attorney, Jason Glodt, told the judge Red Elk has apologized.
"He's a different person under the influence of a controlled substance," Glodt said. "This is part of his past. He completed some treatment and understands what it takes to stay clean and sober."
Prior to his arrest, Red Elk was working at Perkins as a dishwasher. He told the judge he wants to find a job.
"I want to get my life back on track and stay sober," Red Elk said.
The judge ordered that Red Elk get rid of partying pictures on social media, finds a full-time job and doesn't use marijuana, gamble, hangout with gangs or anyone on parole or probation, or have guns. Mayer also asked him to write an apology to the injured police officer, which Red Elk agreed to do.
"I believe in you," Mayer told him. "Instead of running around smoking pot and smoking meth….those days are done."
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
