A judge gave a Pierre man a "do-over," sentencing him to five years supervised probation after committing three separate felony crimes within five months.

Sixth District Judicial Circuit Court Judge Bridget Mayer, who suspended what could've been a nine-year prison term for Chad Red Elk, also ordered that he pay $30,842 for medical bills a Pierre police officer incurred after blowing out his knee while chasing Red Elk. The officer was out of commission for a year.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments