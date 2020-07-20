On Monday in Pierre, U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange sentenced Journey Austin, 24, of Rapid City to 14 months in federal prison for being a felon and drug addict in possession of a firearm.
Austin was serving a drug sentence in the Rosebud Sioux Tribe’s jail in Mission in early March when she was charged by a grand jury’s indictment with being a convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm.
Austin initially pleaded not guilty to the charge at a hearing in March in Pierre.
But in late April, she pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement. As part of the deal, Austin admitted that when Rosebud Sioux Tribal law enforcement officer stopped a car driven by Patrick Iron Cloud in Rosebud on Nov. 12, 2019, she was a passenger in the vehicle and had a gun.
The officer stopped the car because the temporary “in-transit” stickers were not properly displaying information. Iron Cloud had warrants out for his arrest and a meth pipe in his pocket and was handcuffed. A search of the vehicle found a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition under Austin’s seat.
In her “factual basis statement,” to the court, Austin said she put the gun under the seat when she got in the vehicle with Iron Cloud. She also said she had been convicted in September 2019 in Rapid City for “possessing a felony amount” of meth and that she had been sentenced in September in Rapid City for the Class 5 felony that carries a top sentence of five years in prison.
After her arrest in March, Austin told the officers she had started using meth the night she graduated from high school, about five years before.
The state crime lab later found Austin’s DNA on the base of the magazine for the handgun.
On Monday, July 20, Lange sentenced her to 14 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised probation.
Austin will be required to take part in a residential reentry center under direction from the probation office, complete a “cognitive behavioral training program,” undergo in patient/outpatient psychiatric or psychological treatment. . . You must take any prescription medication as deemed necessary by the treatment provider.”
She was represented by federal public defender Edward Albright and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Elmore.
