A Sioux Falls man who admitted to conspiring for 18 months to deal a large amount of methamphetamine around Pierre and Fort Pierre was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Monday, Aug. 10 in Pierre.
Earlier this year he was paroled from the state prison on a meth conviction.
U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange sentenced Adam Michael Tanner, who is 47, to 144 months in federal prison to be followed by five years of supervised probation. With credit for the time he’s served awaiting sentencing and the 54 days per year of “good time," allowed in the federal prison system, Tanner likely will serve about 10 more years.
Charged by indictment of a grand jury last September, Tanner has been in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at least since his initial appearance on the charges on Jan. 23 in federal court in Pierre, when he pleaded not guilty and asked for a jury trial.
At that hearing, Tanner waived his right to a detention hearing.
About that time, Tanner retained Pierre attorney Marty Jackley — former U.S. attorney in South Dakota and former state Attorney General — to defend him. Tanner was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan Dilges.
Tanner pleaded guilty May 19 after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, as do about 97% of federal criminal defendants.
In his factual basis statement, signed April 15 as part of his plea deal, Tanner said that from about March 1, 2018 to about Sept. 19, 2019, he “did knowingly and intentionally, combine, conspire, confederate and agree with persons known and unknown to knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture” containing meth “in and around the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities. . .”
By the time of his sentencing on Monday, Aug. 10, prosecutors had raised the amount of meth he was guilty of dealing to 1,400 grams, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons.
Based on recent estimates of the value of meth as up to about $60 per gram, 1,400 grams would be worth up to $84,000 on the street. But the value can vary a lot based on several factors.
Lange also fined Tanner $1,000 and said since he did not have the means, no interest would be charged and he could pay the fine in small installments.
Tanner is on parole from the state prison where he was sentenced in June 2019 to 5 years with 3 years suspended for ingesting meth and a concurrent two-year sentence for eluding law enforcement. He was released on parole from the state prison on Jan. 22, according to prison records.
Tanner is described in state prison documents as a white male with brown hair, 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 220 pounds.
Jackley told the Capital Journal on Monday:
“I am pleased that (Lange) recognized and took into account in his ultimate sentence the unique circumstances that this case presented to avoid having a defendant penalized two times for the same conduct, once in state court and once in federal court.”
