In state court on Tuesday in Pierre, Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer told James Wahl he faces up to life in prison on a charge of a domestic assault, because of the enhancing effect of his criminal record.
Wahl, 31, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault using a dangerous weapon, or as an alternative charge, of a domestic-dispute related assault in which he “impeded normal breathing” of the other person, applying pressure to her neck or covering up her nose and mouth, Judge Mayer told him. That charge, only one of which can be laid against him, stems from a Jan. 7 incident alleging his assault.
Wahl pleaded not guilty to the charge or its alternative, each of which is a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
But Hughes County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond told Mayer there was a habitual offender rider filed connected to Wahl’s charges. Mayer said her copy of the charges didn’t include that “Part II information,” and Hammond brought her a copy.
After reading it, Mayer told Wahl that Hammond was alleging he had a record of four felony convictions in Beadle County, South Dakota, where Huron is the county seat.
That means that if he actually does have those previous convictions in Huron, and if he were convicted of Class 3 felony assault in Pierre on Jan. 7, it would be treated, for sentencing purposes, as if it were a Class C felony, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
“That’s what you could be facing,” Mayer told Wahl.
Wahl’s attorney, public defender Dave Siebrasse, told Mayer that as serious as the charges are, “they are only allegations.”
A witness to the incident says that the alleged victim “has mental health issues that bring those allegations into question,” Siebrasse said.
Wahl is hoping to remain out of jail pending trial and has solid work opportunities in Huron, where his mother lives, Siebrasse said. Wahl has several children to support and “intends to seek employment with his uncle in his shop or with a turkey plant in Huron,” Siebrasse told Mayer.
Hammond, however, told the judge that “due to the nature of this charge,” she opposes a reduction in Wahl’s bond that would allow him to get out of the Hughes County Jail where he’s been since his arrest last month.
“This is a violent crime,” Hammond said. “I would argue that any mental incapacity of the victim doesn’t show” her allegations to be untrustworthy, “but rather that Mr. Wahl was victimizing someone with lower capacity.”
“He is facing life in prison with the habitual offender charge,” Hammond said. “I would say his bond is very appropriate and should remain where it is.”
That’s not to mention, Hammond said, that Wahl’s criminal record includes failing to register as a sex offender, which shows he has a history of not complying with court orders.”
Practically, there’s little chance Wahl would have to serve the maximum sentence he faces. It rarely if ever happens. But Mayer tells defendants she is required by law to tell them what it is.
Judge Mayer said she agreed with Hammond and was not going to reduce Wahl’s bond from $3,000 cash. Wahl remained in the county jail Tuesday night, pending his next court appearance.
