It’s here. The 2022 Progress magazine is on the racks and in the Saturday Capital Journal print edition. And the biggest news is who the Capital Journal selected as the 2022 Citizen of the Year recipient — Julia Jones.
Jones was among five finalists — Lonnie Heier, Steve and Trace Beck, Bree Oatman and Jim Mollison — who a five-member committee at the Capital Journal voted for to take the top spot. It was a tough selection.
On Thursday afternoon, the Capital Journal invited Jones to the newspaper with a bit of savvy deception — Publisher Jeff Hartley said all the nominees were coming for cake. But when Jones arrived, Hartley sprung a plaque and congratulations on Jones — and then a cake.
“I seriously thought we had a lot of finalists,” Jones said after the surprise. “That was way cool.”
The “finalists” Jones thought were there to hear the results were Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson, Pierre Mayor Steve Harding, Ellen Lee, Dusti Deal and Melita Hauge, who were all invited to congratulate her on the award. Cathy Inman, who nominated Jones, was also there to offer her congratulations.
“It’s still sinking in,” Jones said while having a slice of cake.
Jones received her nomination for her work in Pierre and abroad. In Pierre, Jones volunteers with Pierre Area Referral Service and gives older shelter dogs a comfortable last few years in a home with family. Overseas, Jones volunteers with a group providing general medical treatment in the Dominican Republic — her 2022 mission begins in March.
Jones asked the room to pray the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t lead to a disruption in the upcoming mission, which COVID-19 canceled last year and in 2020.
Read Progress for a full story on Jones and her work in the community. The Capital Journal also included a story about the great work the Becks, Heier, Oatman and Mollison do around the community.
Jones said she wished her mom, who died at 101 years old in August, was still alive to see the award. She said it was the “cool kind of thing” she would have called her about.
Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.
