Four people died in four traffic crashes across South Dakota from Thursday, July 2 to Saturday, July 4, including a pedestrian on a Black Hills highway, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety which includes the Highway Patrol.
That brings the number of 2020 traffic deaths reported through July 4 to 43; in 2019, state reports indicate 35 people died in traffic crashes from Jan. 1-July 4.
On Thursday, July 2, about 12:20 p.m., about 2 miles south of New Holland, a 16-year-old boy driving a 2002 Toyota 4-Runner SUV, was thrown from the vehicle when it went off the gravel road and rolled in the ditch. He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was involved in the crash. New Holland is 66 miles southeast of Chamberlain.
On Friday, July 3, at about 3:36 p.m., a 17-year-old boy driving a 2002 Ford Taurus east on 280th Street about 3 miles north of Hurley failed to stop at the intersection with state Highway 19 and collided with a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV southbound on Highway 19.
The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene; the investigation hadn’t determined yet if he was wearing a seat belt, Mangan said.
The 21-year-old woman driving the Santa Fe had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
About 10:42 p.m., Friday, July 3, about 1.6 mile north of Hot Springs, a 37-year-old man driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound in the north lane of U.S. Highway 385 collided with a northbound 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix. The biker was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
The 29-year-old man driving the Grand Prix sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Three children, a boy of 15 and two girls who are 13, sustained minor injuries. All four in the Grand Prix were wearing seat belts.
Hot Springs is in the southern Black Hills, about 57 miles from Rapid City.
About 2:11 a.m., Saturday, July 4, a male walking on U.S. Highway 18 about 13 miles west of Winner was hit and killed by an eastbound 2018 Mazda3 sedan driven by a 38-year-old man.
Charges are pending against the driver, Mangan said in a news release. Neither the driver nor his passenger, a 42-year-old woman, were injured. Whether they were wearing seat belts still was under investigation on Saturday, Mangan said.
None of the names of the people involved in the four crashes were released by Saturday, pending notification of relatives.
The Highway Patrol each year issues warnings to state residents to be extra careful during the July 4 holiday because the number of traffic crashes, injuries and deaths is higher than normal weekends.
During the July 4 holiday in the 10 years 2010-2019, 23 people died in traffic crashes in South Dakota, according to figures from the Department of Public Safety.
