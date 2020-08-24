United States egg production totaled 8.81 billion during June, down 4 percent from last year.
This is according to a July 21 release by the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture.
Production included 7.60 billion table eggs, and 1.21 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.13 billion were broiler-type and 80.2 million were egg-type. The average number of layers during June totaled 382 million, down 3 percent from last year. June egg production per 100 layers was 2,304 eggs, down 1 percent from June 2019.
Total layers in the United States on July 1 totaled 381 million, down 3 percent from last year. The 381 million layers consisted of 316 million layers producing table or market type eggs, 61.2 million layers producing broiler-type hatching eggs, and 3.28 million layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. Rate of lay per day on July 1, averaged 77.9 eggs per 100 layers, up slightly from July 1, 2019.
Egg-type chicks hatched during June totaled 54.9 million, up 6 percent from June 2019. Eggs in incubators totaled 46.3 million on July 1, down 3 percent from a year ago.
Domestic placements of egg-type pullet chicks for future hatchery supply flocks by leading breeders totaled 363 thousand during June, up 34 percent from June 2019.
Broiler-type chicks hatched during June totaled 828 million, down 1 percent from June 2019. Eggs in incubators totaled 701 million on July 1, up 1 percent from a year ago.
Leading breeders placed 8.75 million broiler-type pullet chicks for future domestic hatchery supply flocks during June, up slightly from June 2019.
