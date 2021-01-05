The Honorable Scott P. Myren took his oath of office as a Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court on Tuesday. Myren becomes the state’s 54th Supreme Court Justice.
According to a news release from Greg Sattizahn with the United Justice System, Myren was born in Mobridge and graduated from Mobridge High School. He earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of South Dakota, and his law degree from Rutgers University.
He practiced law at a firm in Denver, Colorado, before being appointed as a staff attorney for the South Dakota Supreme Court. Since 2004, he has served as an administrative law judge, magistrate judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit, and a Circuit Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial Circuit. Since 2014, he served as the Presiding Judge of the Fifth Judicial Circuit.
“Serving South Dakota, in any capacity, is a great privilege. I am humbled to continue my service as a Supreme Court Justice," Myren stated.
He and his wife, Dr. Virginia Trexler-Myren, have two daughters.
Myren will be representing the state’s Fifth Supreme Court District, which consists of Harding, Butte, Perkins, Ziebach, Corson, Dewey, Campbell, Walworth, Potter, McPherson, Edmunds, Faulk, Brown, Spink, Marshall, Day, Clark, Codington, Hamlin, Deuel, Grant, and Roberts counties.
Myren takes the seat formerly occupied by Chief Justice David Gilbertson, who is now retired.
