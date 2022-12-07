Superintendents in central South Dakota are pleased with the governor’s announced plan to increase funding for state aid to K-12 schools.
“This year, I am recommending a 5 percent increase for all three, which is almost double what is required by state statute,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in her budget address on Tuesday.
Pierre school district superintendent Kelly Glodt thinks the announcement is a healthy step forward.
“I was pleasantly surprised and pleased with the recommendation,” Glodt said.
Not only does Republican state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck think that 5 percent is not aggressive, it might not be enough for schools to keep up with inflation.
“There’s no doubt we’ll get to the 5 percent. The question will be whether the appropriators will think that that’s enough,” he said.
Locally, the feeling is mutual.
“Our big focus is the 5 percent towards education, which helps, but does not help with the 9 percent inflation rate,” Stanley County School District Superintendent Dan Baldwin said.
While the increase should help with rising inflation, the governor emphasized it is up to each sector to decide how the funds are spent.
“I want to remind everyone of one thing that the media seems to forget every year – the governor and the legislature do not decide where all of these dollars go. We cannot dictate to schools and healthcare providers how these dollars are spent. But I would encourage all of them to put as much of it into pay increases as they can,” Noem said.
“They don’t have a lot of control once they give the 5 percent,” Glodt confirmed.
Aside from state statute requiring leaders to address aid to education, one of the biggest factors in funding is enrollment according to Glodt. While population growth is out of his realm of control, this increase in funding is not.
“The Pierre school district has a long standing track record when it comes to passing that money along to staff,” Glodt said.
“We have a solid track record of passing on any increase in funding (and more) to our staff,” Darla Mayer, business manager at Pierre school district said.
Mayer explained the School Administrators of South Dakota completes a survey of teacher pay at school districts across the state. While the annual survey is still being completed, the largest school districts have already reported.
“So far based on those who have reported the Pierre School District’s average teacher pay is the 12th highest in the state this year. Last year, we had the 18th highest average teacher pay in the state,” Mayer said.
The governor hoped that this 5 percent increase will ultimately help with retention of employees across the state.
“We must address the fact that we are having a very difficult time recruiting state employees. Today, they are falling behind industry, and we often train people for their positions only to have them leave for jobs elsewhere.”
