Superintendents in central South Dakota are pleased with the governor’s announced plan to increase funding for state aid to K-12 schools.

“This year, I am recommending a 5 percent increase for all three, which is almost double what is required by state statute,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in her budget address on Tuesday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres | 605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments