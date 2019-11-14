Kafka tackles directorship of Convention & Visitors Bureau

Tia Kafka, “a proven marketing and communications professional,” has been hired by the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce as the new director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau
Kafka begins her new responsibilities Monday, Nov. 18.
“Tia will make an excellent addition to the strong Chamber team,” said Jamie Seiner, Chamber CEO. “Her experience in communications, media relations and digital marketing will be utilized as we continue to explore every opportunity to bring in visitors of all types to the Pierre area.”
According to Seiner, Kafka was selected from a pool of very qualified candidates. Since 2015, she has served as the communications director of the Department of Social Services with the state of South Dakota. “Her strong creative talent combined with her outgoing personality, organizational and communications skills will continue to propel the Chamber forward in marketing the area as a business, sportsman and leisure friendly destination for visitors,” said Seiner.
“I am honored and excited to be part of the Chamber of Commerce team,” said Kafka. “This is a
great opportunity for me to utilize my skills to help strengthen and grow the Pierre and Fort
Pierre communities.”
Kafka, originally from Sauk Centre, Minn., has lived in Pierre for the last eight years with
her husband, Joe, and their two sons. In her spare time, Kafka enjoys spending time with her
family and friends, camping, hiking and traveling.
The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau markets the Pierre
area to the traveling public, and provides area resources and advice to event and meeting
planners, tourists and the media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.