Kaiser retiring as blind/deaf schools superintendent

After a 45-year career in special education, the superintendent of the state schools for the blind and visually impaired and the deaf Marje Kaiser has announced her plans to retire.
“Marje Kaiser has devoted her professional life to educating students, supporting families, and serving South Dakota,” said Regents President Kevin Schieffer.
Kaiser’s career in education began in 1970 as a high school teacher in Minnesota and South Dakota. Her work with special needs students didn’t begin until 1975. Kaiser was hired as a deaf-blind program specialist at the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Aberdeen. Soon after, she became the program’s coordinator and by 1986 was named superintendent of the school. In 2010, Kaiser became the superintendent of the South Dakota School for the Deaf in Sioux Falls.
“I’ve been privileged to work with professionals at both schools who exhibit the highest level of professionalism. I am so proud to have worked with them and with our colleagues at the universities,” Kaiser said. “I can look back at the progress that we’ve made and feel comfortable that the two special schools will continue to serve students to the best of their abilities.”
Kaiser’s retirement from the Board of Regents’ system is official May 21, 2020. “The Board of Regents has benefited greatly from her outstanding leadership and service to students and their families. We wish her all the best as she pursues new opportunities in her retirement,” Schieffer said.
