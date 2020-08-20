"And let’s be clear — there is no vaccine for racism. We’ve gotta do the work. For George Floyd. For Breonna Taylor. For the lives of too many others to name. For our children. For all of us."
For the first time in American history, a major political party has nominated a non-white woman to run for president or vice president. That woman is U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
Harris spent much of her Wednesday speech at the Democratic National Convention tearing into President Donald Trump, but said the challenges non-white people face began far before Trump's 2016 election.
"Black, Latino and Indigenous people are suffering and dying disproportionately. This is not a coincidence. It is the effect of structural racism. Of inequities in education and technology, health care and housing, job security and transportation," she said.
Harris also set the table for the main event of the quadrennial convention, which will take place Thursday evening with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will formally accept the nomination to challenge Trump in November.
"Joe will bring us together to end this pandemic and make sure that we are prepared for the next one. Joe will bring us together to squarely face and dismantle racial injustice, furthering the work of generations. Joe and I believe that we can build that beloved community, one that is strong and decent, just and kind. One in which we all can see ourselves," Harris said.
As the DNC draws to a close, the nation's eyes will soon turn to the Republican National Convention, set for next week. The official site is Charlotte, North Carolina, although much of the event will be conducted through virtual means, as has been the case for the DNC. Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to address the RNC on Wednesday, Aug. 26, though it remains unclear at this point where she will be when speaking.
Trump, meanwhile, keeps the hits coming on his platform of choice, tweeting Thursday evening: "AMERICA FIRST! #MAGA."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.