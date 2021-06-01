Auditions for any play are not the beginning, according to veteran actor and director Jennifer Kanz of the Pierre Players theatre group.
Kanz should know, having first been on a stage at five years old, and now starting rehearsals for the upcoming musical “Man of LaMancha.”
“This is the fourth show I’ve directed, been in 14 on stage, and I’ve no idea how many I’ve helped backstage on — including showing up for a few hours to help paint a set,” Kanz said.
Theatre is Kanz’s choice of all forms of entertainment, and she believes it could be everyone’s.
“Everytime you are watching TV, a video, any sort of show, it’s a version of entertainment. We are simply taking the screen away. You don’t think about your reactions to TV, but we — live actors — feed off of your energy,” Kanz said. “It’s far scarier — and more rewarding — because we don’t get retakes. You have to deal with anything right there and right then. You get even more joy out of real live theatre.”
There is a lot that goes into it before the actors deal with the inevitable unforeseen that defines the art.
The Pierre Players play selection committees have a whole year of work, choosing that season’s plays. The final choices must consider the community members possibly trying out.
“It is very taxing on people, so most don’t go for back-to-back shows,” Kanz said.
Plays are read by committee members, who narrow them down to the community-appropriate ones, cast-sized ones, what selections local people would direct, act in and watch, conflicts for rehearsals and performances opposed to holidays, school events and so many other things.
Sometimes all the backstage leaders are chosen long before tryouts, such as who is leading the lighting, sound, props, set design, set construction, costuming, make-up, advertising, ticket sales, ticket taking, radio and newspaper interview slots, curtain pullers, bathroom cleaners and more. And, all these people are volunteers, no one gets paid, everyone donates their time and talents.
“There is no such thing as not recruiting in the theatre,” Kanz said. “I think theatre is the single best way to get to know the variety of people in a community. Since my very first year in Pierre, I have people who are still my friends. We might need someone to paint a wall, and we’ve had that happen. For ‘Three Musketeers,’ we had 70 costumes because of all the different actors and some actors needing different costumes. Many outfits were ‘Frankensteined’ together, like hot-gluing the sleeves on. In one play, one volunteer simply found a real ham radio we could use.”
Kanz loves hearing from people, usually older people, who collect things and have antiques.
“I spent a week calling around for a double-door back of a van, and someone right here in town said they had one we could use,” she said.
Live shows mean no show is ever the same. If it was ever possible, a perfect show is not what actors remember, but the ‘true acting’ that comes with “expect the unforeseen to happen — it always does,” Kanz said. “You can’t foresee or predict, you just have to deal with it. Someone will always forget a line. You do a scene a hundred times, then someone gives a ‘deer-in-the-headlights look’ … it feels like eternity ... how can I put this back on track! … that is the moment when your stomach falls … that is the moment you really act. I will say; that the person who saves it is inevitably the one the audience — if anyone even catches it — blames the drop on.
There are other unforeseen happenings too. Live night, and a bat is flying around in the backstage rafters. You open your mouth, and a train in town blows its whistle. A thunderstorm booms outside. A costume rips and, quickly backstage, you get it sewn.
“The biggest misconception most people have is that theatre is something they won’t enjoy,” Kanz said. “Having said that, you have to go to more than just one. Some shows are just bad. Some are period pieces. Some are fantastic, heavy in drama, or farcical. You can’t go to one show and say you hate theatre. That’s like eating one fruit and saying you hate all fruit. Go to any theatre; they all have their merits.”
“Community theaters are wonderful. You are watching your family and friends — it’s personal. TV is not personal. If you work in a cubicle and your work neighbor is in a play, you learn a different side of them,” Kanz said. “We need people, artists, those good with crafts. Figure out how to do what looks like the impossible, problem solvers, people who use what you have to make what you need. That is the number one skill.”
Kanz is the first in-person speaker of the season for the free Tales on the River series presented by the Short Grass Arts Council. She will be at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood Street on June 3. A light meal is available at 6:15 p.m., then Kanz starts her free presentation at 7 p.m., relating stories from behind the scenes at Pierre Players.
