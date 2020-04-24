This story about Enid Hyde first was published on Nov. 15, 2011, in the Capital Journal, written by Lance Nixon, who was managing editor at the time. Hyde died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 107, in her 110-year-old home where she had lived since 1934. Her obituary appears in today’s Capital Journal on Page A7; for Helen Enid (Howard) Hyde.
The thing about keeping house, if you work hard at it in a house where you’ve lived since Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s first term in office, is that the house also keeps you — you keep each other.
So that few people might guess that the house at 517 N. Grand Ave. is 101 years old, and no one at all would guess that Enid H. Hyde is 98.
“I have lived in this house since 1934 and I have loved every minute of it,” she said. “I am looking forward to my 77th holiday season in this house.”
And maybe the house is looking forward, too, who can say about that, but Enid takes time to sift through a tattered dictionary to demonstrate that there is an idea called animism — the thought that non-human, material objects have a soul.
“If that is the case, then this house has a soul. It has a personality,” she said.
And it quietly makes demands of its owner. As when Enid had made up her mind some years ago to go into an assisted living facility.
“I put down the deposit, I made plans, I bought some furniture, I made plans on what I should take. But I couldn’t do it,” she said. “I lost 7 pounds. I lost my love for life. This house and I are too attached. And I feel that the house is attached to me. There isn’t an inch of it I haven’t taken care of.”
Although all the care in the world can’t cure some things. The years simply take their toll on oak and pine, just as they do on flesh and bone.
“These carpets cover beautiful hardwood floors. The hardwood floor squeaks in quite a few places,” she said ruefully. “I asked a contractor and he said, ‘Hardwood floors, when they’re a hundred years old, begin to shrink away from the nails. You’re stuck with a few squeaks.’”
Which suits Enid just fine. She mentions that friends tell her that she and the house are retro. To Enid, it only means they are kindred spirits from a different time.
Enid Howard grew up in Blunt, in what she calls a perfect home in a wonderful age when people really did name their daughters for characters out of Tennyson. Then things unfolded as they do in the best stories. She met a man named Franklin Hyde.
“Franklin taught school in Blunt. He never lived in Blunt, he commuted from Pierre. And I was a student, though I was never one of his students.”
Then after a few years they got romantic about each other and she married him in the fall of 1931. And if you are new in town she mentions shyly that the Hydes were one of the old families in Pierre, so that is where they set up housekeeping — in Pierre. Franklin brought his new bride to a second-floor, east-facing apartment in the St. Charles Hotel. They had their first two children while living there.
But that wasn’t housekeeping —not really. Then in 1934 they noticed that house built by L.L. Schaaf, where the widow of L.L. Schaaf had stoked the coal furnace all that long, previous winter after her husband had died. The Schaafs had had no children. And it was as though that big empty house at 517 N. Grand was waiting for a family with boys and girls.
“It became known that the house was for sale, so Franklin and I came to see her — Mrs. Schaaf. I walked in and I fell in love with the house. We raised our four children here,” she says.
The names of the children, or their prints, because they couldn’t all write, are pressed into the cement on the steps outside from when they replaced those steps: Helen, Howard Pierre, Heather, and Harlow Andrew. They are part of the house, too. As Franklin is, though he has been gone since 1966.
“The children would play outdoors in the twilight. And I had a police whistle hanging by the back door, and when it was time for the children to come in, I’d go to the back door and blow the police whistle. That police whistle is still there.”
Other things from that era remain, too. The Hotpoint refrigerator, for instance.
“Isn’t that a beauty?” she said. “It runs so quietly, it keeps things so cold. And I got it in the summer of 1948. Back in those days they did not build in obsolescence. They made them to last forever. Same way with this stove. I love this kitchen.”
Not that the house hasn’t needed repairs; but who hasn’t.
“I remember painting the back fence. It had to be painted all the time and wood was rotting and had to be replaced all the time. I remember the last time I painted the fence,” she recalled. “I had had a mastectomy. Women have to exercise the arms and muscles when they go through that. So I got my exercise.”
And she made friends with a renegade grapevine in the backyard that climbed on everything, and she grieved for the big, gorgeous American elms that arched and met over the street. They died when Dutch elm disease settled in on the block — the only neighbor that Enid H. Hyde didn’t like over all these years.
She has photographs of those trees, photographs of the house when there were just saplings alongside it, and photographs now when she’s put in locust trees instead. All things worth remembering. She and the house are absolutely laden with memories nowadays.
“This house is sagging with books. I have had a hard time giving books away,” she confessed.
She is feeling a bit weary, too, now and then, but not so bad off, really.
“I think the stairs have kept me strong. It’s very, very good exercise for the bones and muscles, and it keeps the circulation strong.”
And who knows, it might just comfort the house — to know it is still that young woman from 1934 pattering up and down those stairs, taking care of things, keeping house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.