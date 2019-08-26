Keith Allen Williams, 70
Keith Allen Williams, 70, of Harrold, SD, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Visitation will be from 10 to 11am on Thursday, August 29th at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a Memorial/Celebration beginning at 11am. Plants preferred in lieu of flowers. The Celebration will continue with a potluck, which will open for drop off at 10:30 am, at the American Legion Cabin. Interment will take place at 1:30pm on Friday, August 30th at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Keith was born June 27, 1949 to Arthur Martin and Grace Leone (Mielke) Williams in Spink County. He grew up in Conde, SD. After high school he served active duty in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Keith had various jobs and talents and was a lifelong welder and truck driver. Keith married his wife, Connie, on August 9, 1997 at the Sturgis Park Fountain.
Keith is survived by his wife of 22 years, Connie Mae Williams and their children: Keith Williams, Nathan Williams, Nicholas Williams, Amanda Garcia, Gayle Bost, Allen Holcomb, James Holcomb and Chris Quick, as well as 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings; Allen Williams, Rose, Katherine and Lois Baumgartner.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents and brother Donnie Baumgartner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.