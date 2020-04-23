Black Hills State University, Spearfish, used the Internet to hold its 28th annual Student Volunteer Awards Ceremony.
Dr. Erica Whitiker, associate director of the Student Union and Campus Activities, said the transition of the event to an online format due to COVID-19 was well received. “There were over 1,000 chat messages during the event of attendees congratulating and cheering each other on,” said Whitiker.
Whitiker noted that having families of students, faculty and staff involved in the event this year from their home locations was especially exciting.
The 2019-2020 Student Volunteer Awards included Burkelee Kenefick-Aschoff, a mathematics major from Pierre, earning the Excellence in Leadership award.
Samantha Ray, a history major from Pierre, completed the six-week Leading Edge Development Series.
